Ohio State QB Justin Fields on Michigan Rivalry: 'We Take It More Seriously'

After defeating Michigan 56–27 on Saturday, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields isn't afraid to throw the Buckeyes' rivals under the bus.

While addressing the media after The Game, Fields provided a theory on why the Buckeyes have won eight straight games against the Wolverines.

"I just think we take it more seriously than they do, I think. We prepare for it all year," he said. "We're preparing for them next year right now. I think it just means more at Ohio State. That's pretty much, I think, the bigger reason why we have more success than they do."

Fields showed up to the press conference with ice on his left knee and revealed to reporters that he sprained his MCL during last week's game against Penn State. He said he aggravated the injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game and put on a different brace to return to the contest.

Halfway through the third quarter, Fields went down after having his left leg rolled up on after completing a pass to Austin Mack. The quarterback walked off the field under his own power and backup Chris Chugunov came in to connect with K.J. Hill for a first down. Chugunov helped drive Ohio State down to Michigan's 30 before Fields returned to throw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to take a 42–16 lead.

Coach Ryan Day praised Fields for throwing a touchdown on his first play back in the game.

"I thought it was a magical moment. I thought it was a Heisman moment," he said.

With the win, No. 1 Ohio State improved to 12–0 to go undefeated during the regular season. The Buckeyes will place in the Big Ten championship game next week in Indianapolis.