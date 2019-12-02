David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State football already has decades of NFL experience on its coaching staff as Herm Edwards is the school’s head coach and Marvin Lewis is a special advisor to the program.

But the school could be adding another experienced coach to its staff in the near future as The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman is reporting that former Browns and Raiders head coach Hue Jackson has emerged as a “strong candidate” for the ASU offensive coordinator vacancy.

Jackson did not coach in 2019 after being fired from the Browns in the middle of the 2018 season. However, he was set to help run Colin Kaepernick’s recent workout in Atlanta before the workout changed locations.

The former NFL head coach was at Arizona State at the beginning of his coaching career, where he served as both the running backs coach and quarterbacks coach between 1992–95. He’s known Edwards for decades and worked alongside Lewis multiple times while Lewis was with the Bengals.

Edwards told reporters Sunday that he will not retain offensive coordinator Rob Likens, tight end coach Donnie Yantis and wire receivers coach Charlie Fisher.

The Sun Devils beat Arizona 24–14 on Saturday to finish the regular season 7–5.