Jeff Tedford is expected to step down as Fresno State's head coach on Friday due to health reasons, according to multiple reports.

Meetings for both players and coaches are scheduled for Friday morning, and staff members that were on the road have been called to return to the school, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The university is expected to make a "head coach transition announcement" at a press conference on Friday, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

The Bulldogs went 26-14 in three seasons under Tedford. They finished last season ranked No. 18.

Tedford, 57, was named the head coach of Fresno State, his alma mater, on Nov. 10, 2016 and inherited a Fresno State program that would finish that season 1-11. He turned the Bulldogs around immediately, posting a 10-4 record in his first year and a win over Houston in the Hawaii Bowl. They went 12-2 last season and beat Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Before taking the Fresno State job, Tedford was the head coach at the University of California from 2002-12, and he left the program as the Bears' all-time winningest coach. He then was Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2014 and the head coach of the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League in 2015.

Tedford graduated from Fresno State in 1992 and spent two years as the Bulldogs quarterback (1981-82) before playing six seasons in the Canadian Football League.

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Indiana's offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer could be a leading candidate to replace Tedford.