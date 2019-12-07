Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 Wisconsin has been waiting weeks to get a second chance to face No. 1 Ohio State after falling 38–7 to the Buckeyes in October. This time the teams will meet on an even bigger stage at the Big Ten Championship on Saturday in Indianapolis. The Badgers have the chance to knock off top-ranked Ohio State and change the landscape of the College Football Playoff.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Dec. 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst had a lot of positive things to say about the improvement of his team since its loss to the Buckeyes. During his weekly press conference, Chryst said his team is playing at a higher level than the last time the two teams met. That certainly looked to be the case after the Badgers dominated Minnesota in a 38–17 win last weekend. He believes, as do the players, that the Badgers can beat the No. 1 team in the country.

Whether it's October or December, the Badgers offense can only go as far as Heisman hopeful Jonathan Taylor takes it. Taylor will have something to prove in this rematch, having been held to a season-low 52 yards in the first matchup. Some of the load will also fall on quarterback Jack Coan. He threw for just 108 yards and one touchdown in the first matchup. On the defensive side, the Buckeyes need to be ready for senior linebacker Chris Orr, who had six total tackles and one sack in the first matchup.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, another Heisman hopeful, will be playing in the game despite some pain he is feeling in his strained knee. He re-aggravated it during a 56–27 drubbing of Michigan last weekend after first suffering the injury against Penn State. He'll be wearing a brace on his left leg, which will no doubt make him a little less mobile. Fields threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the first matchup against Wisconsin and rushed for 28 yards. The Badgers defense has to prepare for the explosiveness of running back J.K. Dobbins, who torched the Badgers for 163 yards on 20 carries. Just as big of an impact player in Saturday's contest is Chase Young, who tallied four sacks in the first matchup and has been the best defensive player in the country this season.