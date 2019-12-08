Matthew Hinton/AP/Shutterstock

College football's conference championship weekend is finally here and four schools will be named to the College Football Playoff on Sunday. This year's playoff games are the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Both will be played on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Here's a guide of everything you need to know about the announcement.

How to Watch:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

The College Football Playoff selection show will begin Sunday at noon ET on ESPN and will run four hours. The program will announce the four playoff teams at 12:15 p.m. ET. The New Year's Six's bowl game matchups will be revealed at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the rest of the bowl season slate.

The College Gameday crew will reveal the committee's decision. CFP committee chairman Rob Mullens is also expected to join the show to discuss the rankings.

Ohio State, LSU and Clemson will lock up spots in the playoff after their wins this weekend, while Oklahoma is expected to get the No. 4 spot. Either way, this weekend's results will play a major role in determining which team will get the chance to potentially win a National Championship.