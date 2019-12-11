Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State is set to announce for Boston College coach Steve Addazio as its new football coach, sources tell Sports Illustrated.

Urban Meyer, a onetime Colorado State assistant, helped CSU with its search. Thus it is of little surprise that a former Meyer assistant will get the job. Addazio was with Meyer at Florida, and the two also were on staff together at Notre Dame. Others who were considered for the job also included former Meyer assistants Kevin Wilson and Tony Alford. Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones, currently an Alabama analyst, also was involved in the search.

Addazio was fired by Boston College after a 6-6 season, his seventh at the school. Addazio left with a 44-44 record as coach of the Eagles.

Prior to coming to BC, Addazio had success at Temple, going 13-11 there.

The Rams just parted ways with Mike Bobo after five seasons. Colorado State was 4-8 this year, and Bobo left with a 12-game losing streak to primary rivals Colorado, Air Force and Wyoming.

The school is looking to fill seats in Canvas Stadium, the on-campus facility it opened in 2018.