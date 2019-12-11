UNLV is in "serious negotiations" with LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda for its head-coaching vacancy, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Aranda was also a candidate for the head coach opening at Colorado State. He is now working on a potential contract with UNLV, who "is promising significant financial support for Aranda’s potential staff," per Dellenger.

Aranda is currently the highest-paid assistant in college football. He has been the Tigers' defensive coordinator since 2016. The 43-year-old coach was previously the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin from 2013-15.

LSU sports the No. 27 scoring defense in 2019. The Tigers have given up just 37 points in their last three games, including just 10 in a 37-10 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Aranda and the Tigers earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff after finishing the regular season 13–0. They will face Oklahoma in the national semifinal on Dec. 28. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is slated for 4 p.m. ET.