Stanford wide receiver Donald Stewart entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

In one game this season, Stewart, a senior, had one reception for 40 yards and one touchdown. By entering the portal, it is not guaranteed he will go to another program, but he can weigh his options and be contacted by coaches.

Stewart is the 12th Cardinal player to enter the transfer portal since the start of December. Other players to initiate the process this week include offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, quarterback Jack Richardson, offensive guard Henry Hattis and tight end Scooter Harrington.

Stanford has gone 4–8 this season, the worst in coach David Shaw's nine-year tenure with the program.