Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

In 2017, Black had a great start to his career at Michigan by playing in the first three games of his freshman year. He caught one touchdown and recorded 83 yards in his first game but injured his foot following his third game.

Black missed the rest of the 2017 season and the first seven games of the 2018 season after suffering another foot injury. He had only four receptions for 35 yards as a sophomore.

This season, Black made 25 catches for 323 yards, the fourth-highest on the team, and one touchdown. However, receivers Ronnie Bell, Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones were used more in Wolverines' offense, run by first-year coordinator Josh Gattis.

Black is the fourth Michigan player to enter his name in the transfer portal since the start of the season. Lineback Jordan Anthony, tight end Mustapha Muhammad and defensive back J'Marick Woods previously initiated the process.

It is not guaranteed that Black will land at another school, but he can weigh his options and be contacted by other programs.