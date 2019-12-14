Justin Cooper/CSM/Shutterstock

The College Football Playoff teams have been decided, but one regular-season game is still yet to be played: Army vs. Navy. The rivalry, intensity and pageantry is quite a spectacle and will take place on Saturday in Philadelphia. Last season, Army got a 17–10 win, it's third straight between service academies. Before that, Navy had won 14 straight meetings.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Dec. 14

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

After a 3–10 record last season, No. 23 Navy has returned to its winning ways. Over its last two games, Navy (9–2) has scored a combined 91 points over its last two games, including a 56–41 win over Houston on Nov. 30. Navy will play Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl later this month. Navy's offense is centered around its running game. Running back Jamale Carothers rushed for 188 yards on 18 carries and had a remarkable five touchdowns. Quarterback Malcolm Perry, who threw just four passes in the game, totaled 146 yards on 18 carries, along with one touchdown.

With new defensive coordinator Brian Newberry, Navy has stepped up on the defensive side of the ball. The Mids are 15th in rushing defense (up from 90th in 2018), 24th in third-down conversion defense (up from 121st) and total defense (24th, up from 86th). Their 63 tackles for a loss (they had 37 all last year) are the most by a Navy team since 2008.

After an impressive 47–6 win against VMI on Nov. 16, Army (5–7) was brought back down to earth with a 52–31 loss to Hawaii on Nov. 30. Just like Navy, Army is a rush-first offense that is all about wearing down the opponent's defense. The Black Knights had three players rush for over 85 yards against Hawaii. The leading rusher was quarterback Christian Anderson, who ran for 114 yards on 12 carries. Sandon McCoy ran for 91 yards and scored two touchdowns. Allowing 52 points to Hawaii was quite a shock considering Army had given up a combined 13 points in the two previous games against UMass and VMI.