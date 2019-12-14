Report: Boston College 'Close' to Finalizing Deal With Jeff Hafley as Next Head Coach

The Boston College head coaching search seemingly won’t be going on for much longer.

According to Yahoo! Sports’s Pete Thamel, the Eagles are “close” to finalizing an agreement with Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as its next head football coach. An official announcement is reportedly “expected to be soon.”

Hafley joined the Buckeyes this season and led OSU to the No. 2 unit in total defense, a year after it finished No. 72. The major improvement helped Hafley be among the finalists for the Broyles Award for top college assistant coach.

The 40-year-old Hafley is a New Jersey native and developed a reputation as a top-notch recruiter at schools like Rutgers, Pittsburgh and Albany. Before joining the Buckeyes, Hafley spent seven seasons in the NFL as a defensive backs coach, working for the 49ers, Browns and Buccaneers.

Hafley replaces Steve Addazio, who was fired on Dec. 1, following a 44-44 tenure in seven seasons with the Eagles.

Hafley is expected to stay with OSU through the end of the season. No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 3 Clemson on Dec. 28 in the College Football Playoff semifinals.