Entering Saturday, Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek senior Trenton Simpson was set to start his role as one of Clemson’s esteemed official visitors. Prior to this visit, Simpson had not yet been verbally offered by the perennial playoff power.

After a few hours, the senior linebacker projection not only got the good news he’d been curious about, but Simpson also provided some good news for Dabo Swinney and company, in kind. And just days away from the Early Signing Period, where he can make the decision official, he committed.

Simpson announced the news via Twitter just hours after announcing the Clemson scholarship offer that seemingly eluded him as a prospect. The one-time Auburn commitment was considering several programs down the stretch and desired to get to a decision before the week’s outset.

Just days earlier, he told Sports Illustrated he had yet to settle on one school or even a small group of finalists heading into the weekend. Simpson said the last visit, in addition to in-home visits from potential coaches, would settle his recruitment.

SI Scouting Report:

Most 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebackers with length and three-down ability are the types you see selected very early each NFL Draft, and Simpson fits the profile both on and off the field. He’s got great length and raw athleticism, but has an all-around game that makes him look like a veteran at an early stage.

Coming up as a running back, Simpson seamlessly transitioned to linebacker in high school because of his vision and striking ability on the field. It means he’s very suited to play inside linebacker in college, but even more intrigue exists on the outside. Good length and a feel for coming off the edge—which led to 20-plus sacks in 2019 as an occasional rusher—makes Simpson an ideal three-down candidate. Not only can Simpson rush the passer, he can also play the run and cover to boot; exhibiting the ideal traits that this position calls for in this day and age.

In terms of overall athleticism and play-making ability, Simpson additionally put in over 1,000 yards running the ball as a senior for Mallard Creek, one of the top preparatory programs in the country.

Clemson’s 2020 Class

While there are still some top prospects set to announce between now and the end of the Early Signing Period this week, it will be tough for programs to match Clemson’s overall star power in the end. The group has compiled what is to be expected this era under Swinney, a top class with superstars paired up with one another.

The defensive line group is led by a trio that is all in competition with each other for No. 1 in any individual ranking in Bryan Bresee, Demonte Capehart and Myles Murphy with the compact and disruptive Tre Williams to boot. Simpson rounds out a linebacker corps that may end up as the best in America should it add Justin Flowe, but already sits elite with Kevin Swint and Sergio Allen on board. The offensive line group is expansive with a half-dozen prospects while running backs Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pryor could contend for top duo in the country.

Of course top quarterback prospect D.J. Uiagalelei is where most would kick off the Tiger recruiting talk, but this class is that good. The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco star goes for the perfect end to his senior season later Saturday night in a state championship tilt with Concord (Calif.) De La Salle.