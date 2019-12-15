LSU quarterback Joe Burrow capped off his dominant season by winning the 2019 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in New York City.

Burrow received 841 of the 885 potential first-place votes and 2,608 total points. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts finished second, getting 12 first-place votes and 762 total points. While Ohio State's Justin Fields and Chase Young finished third and fourth respectively with 643 and 189 points.

For most of the season, Burrow was the frontrunner to win the Heisman. During an undefeated season (13–0), he tallied 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns with the highest pass completion percentage in the nation (77.9). The senior shattered single-season school records for passing touchdowns and yards while throwing just six interceptions. Burrow made his final statement in his Heisman campaign last weekend in LSU's 37–10 win over Georgia by throwing four TDs and capturing the SEC championship.

Burrow, an Ohio native, grew up dreaming of playing at Nebraska, who passed on him. The QB spent the first three seasons of his college career sitting on the bench at Ohio State before he decided to transfer to LSU as a redshirt junior. In his first season with the Tigers, Burrow put up 2,894 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He continued his rise from being an average Joe to becoming a potential No. 1 NFL draft pick this season.

No. 1 LSU will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 28 in Atlanta.

