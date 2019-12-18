Florida and head coach Dan Mullen are slated to add a major influx of talent during the early signing period beginning on Wednesday. The Gators will reportedly have 20 of their 22 verbal commitments sign early, according to the Naples Daily News' Graham Hall.

Three commits are already enrolled with the program, including four-star quarterback Anthony Richardson, per Hall.

Defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, who committed to the Gators on Wednesday, is the jewel of their 2020 recruiting class. The Lakes Wales (Fla.) product is the No. 5 player in the state of Florida, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Check out the full list of Florida's expected early signees below:

Gervon Dexter – DT

Dexter earned a spot on the SI All-American Team after a standout season manning the middle of Lake Wales' defense. He sports a 6'7" frame, previously spending significant time as a basketball player at Lake Wales. Dexter is a prospect with "elite length, a strong motor and a clear chip on his shoulder," per SI All–American's John Garcia Jr.

Derek Wingo – CB

Wingo led St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) product to the Class 7A state championship on Wednesday, capping a season in which he was named the Gatorade Florida Player of the Year. The 6'2", 210-pound linebacker is "expected to play early for Florida," per GatorMaven's Ben Smith.

Jahari Rogers – CB

Rogers heads to Gainsville from Arlington, Texas as the nation's No. 7 corner recruit, per 247Sports. He is "polished in pursuit," with "all the tools to be an elite lockdown corner," according to GatorMaven's Donovan Keiser.

Jeremy Crawshaw – P

Tre'Vez Johnson – S

Avery Helm – CB

Antwaun Powell – DE

Joshua Braun – OT

Johnnie Brown – DT

Jaquavion Fraziars – WR

Rashad Torrence – S

Ethan Pouncey – CB

Jonathan Odom – TE

Gerald Mincey – OT

Fenley Graham – CB

Lamar Goods – DT

Richard Leonard – OG

Anthony Richardson – QB

Issiah Walker Jr. – OT

Jalen Lee – DT