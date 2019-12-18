Herman Boone, the T.C. Williams High School football head coach who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie Remember the Titans, has died at 84 years old, according to the school's football boosters.

The news was also confirmed by former T.C. Williams principal John Porter to Megan Cloherty of WTOP.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Boone led the Titans to the 1971 state championship title with an integrated group of players from two area schools. The team finished the year undefeated at 13–0.

The Disney film was released in September 2000 and has grossed more than $136 million worldwide as one of the most popular football films.

Boone remained with T.C. Williams until 1979 when he was fired due to allegations of player abuse and complaints by other assistants.

After the film's release, Boone made many public speaking appearances.

Bill Yoast, the defensive coach for T.C. Williams and an assistant to Boone, died in May at age 94. Yoast coached at Francis C. Hammon High School, which was an all-white school, and then worked alongside Boone when Alexandria decided to integrate the high schools in 1971.

Former T.C. Williams football captain Julius Campbell, who played for Boone, died from organ failure in January at age 65. Campbell, portrayed by Wood Harris, was one of the main characters in the film. The movie followed his friendship with linebacker Gerry Bertier and how they became instrumental to the team's success.