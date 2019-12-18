Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day are set to kick off one of the nation's top recruiting classes during the early signing period beginning on Wednesday. The Buckeyes currently sport the nation's No. 4 recruiting class, including a pair of five-star commits, per the 247Sports Composite.

Wide receiver Julian Fleming headlines Ohio State's class of early signees on Wednesday. The 6'2" wide receiver is the nation's No. 2 recruit and the top receiver recruit, per 247Sports. Five-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson also signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check out the full list of Ohio State's expected early signees below:

Julian Fleming – WR

Fleming had a banner senior year for Southern Columbia (Penn.) in 2019, winning Gatorade's Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year as well as the PIAA Class 2A title. Fleming is Ohio State's second five-star receiver in the last two seasons, joining Garrett Wilson in the class of 2019. The Austin native caught 26 passes for 385 yards as a freshman.

Paris Johnson – OT

Johnson was named an SI All-American in 2019 after finishing his high school career at Cincinnati Princeton (Ohio). The 6'7" tackle pledged his commitment to the Buckeyes in June 2018. Johnson is the nation's No. 1 tackle recruit.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – WR



Ryan Day will have plenty of receiver talent to work with in 2019 as Smith-Njigba joins Fleming. Smith-Njigba crossed the 2,000 yard mark in his senior year at Rockwall (Texas), and he now comes to the Buckeyes as the No. 5 recruit in the state of Texas, per 247Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jack Miller – QB

Miyan Williams – RB

Gee Scott – WR

Mookie Cooper – WR

Joe Royer – TE

Luke Wypler – C

Josh Fryar – OG

Grant Toutant – OT

Offensive lineman – OG

Trey Leroux – OT

Jacolbe Cowan – DT

Darrion Henry-Young– DT

Ty Hamilton – DE

Cody Simon – OLB

Kourt Williams – OLB

Mitchell Melton – OLB

Lathan Ransom – S

Little Elm (Texas) – CB

Lejond Cavazos – S

Jake Seibert – S