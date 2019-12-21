Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

For North Carolina and UCLA, the beginning of the season has been less than ideal. Both teams hope that a win on Saturday will get them going back in the right direction.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, Dec. 21

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Tar Heels (6-5) took a 94-81 loss at Gonzaga to begin their West Coast road trip, marking their fourth straight loss of the season. Three players scored in double digits, including forward Garrison Brooks, who scored a team-high 16 points and also had six rebounds. UNC shot 45.7 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 35-30, but still couldn’t come away with a victory.

With the recent news that freshman guard Cole Anthony, a potential top-five pick in the NBA draft, will miss the next four to six weeks after undergoing surgery on a partially torn meniscus, it’s left a giant hole in UNC’s starting lineup. He was averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists and had back-to-back double-doubles to start his career against Notre Dame and UNC Wilmington.

UCLA was unable to pick up a win at Notre Dame last Saturday in a 75-61 loss, moving the Bruins to a 7-4 record on the season. UCLA shot just 34.9 percent from the field, but did go 7-for-16 from beyond the arc. Chris Smith was the only player to score in double digits on the night, collecting 10 points and five rebounds.