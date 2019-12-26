Time to win the money back you spent on all those Christmas gifts. Bowl season is in full swing and the sharps out in Vegas are sizzling! Over the last six weeks, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information from Vegas, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is currently on a red-hot 14-3-1 ATS (82%) run on all football plays.

Holiday Bowl

Moneyline: USC: (+120) | Iowa: (-140)

Spread: USC: +2.5 (-110) | Iowa:-2.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 52.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: USC: 39% | Iowa: 61%

Game Info: December 27th, 2019 8pm EST / 5pm PST | FS1

The line has steadily ticked up from its opening of Iowa as a 1.5-point favorite after strong public support in favor of the Hawkeyes. According to the "Whispers" out in Vegas, the sharps are against the squares and are grabbing the points with USC after seeing the line drift up to -2.5 in favor of the Iowa.

USC (8-4 SU, 6-5 ATS), who is 5-1 SU in its last six games, will be looking to cap off its 2019 season on a high note. Iowa (9-3 SU, 5-7 ATS) will be looking to end its season on a four-game winning streak on the strength of its defense.

The sharps are expecting USC to lean heavily on a potent Trojans passing attack led by freshman signal-caller Kedon Slovis, who enters Friday’s game with three straight 400-plus yard passing outings. On the other side of the ball, Iowa will rely on the nation’s fifth-best scoring defense, a unit that is only allowing 13.2 points per game, to try and slow down USC in this one. The sharps believe USC’s talented quarterback will get the ball into the hands of his talented wideouts, while Iowa’s senior QB Nate Stanley (who has failed to throw a touchdown in two straight) will find it difficult to keep pace. Grab the points with confidence.

The Play: USC +3 (-120) (Buy the hook)

Trends:

The over is 5-0 in USC’s last 5 games overall

The under is 6-1-1 in Hawkeyes' last 8 games as a favorite

USC is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games overall

Iowa is 3-5 ATS in its last 8 games overall

Iowa is 3-3 SU in its last six bowl games

Cheez-It Bowl

Moneyline: Washington St: (+120) | Air Force: (-140)

Spread: Washington St: +2.5 (-110) | Air Force: -2.5 (-110)

Total: 68.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 68.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: WST: 45% | AF: 55%

Game Info: December 27th, 2019 10:15pm EST / 7:15pm PST | ESPN

The line for Friday night’s late kickoff has slightly ticked down from its opening of Air Force as 3-point favorites despite strong public support in favor of the Falcons. According to the "Whispers" out in Vegas, the sharps are against the squares once again and are grabbing the points with Washington State dropping the line down to less than a full goal (+2.5).

Washington State (6-6 SU, 4-8 ATS), who is 4-3 ATS in its last seven games, will be looking to bounce back after losing to rival Washington 31-13 in the Apple Cup. Air Force (10-2 SU, 7-5 ATS) will be looking to end their 2019 campaign on an eight-game winning streak.

Washington State will be making its fifth consecutive bowl appearance, while Air Force will be heading in with only two losses, both to ranked teams (Boise State and Navy). Air Force, who rebounded from a dismal 5-7 campaign in 2018, will lean on its wish-bone rushing attack that is quite efficient. Washington State will rely upon one of the nation’s most potent passing attacks that leads the country in passing attempts (668) and passing yards per game (444.3). The sharps believe the Cougars will do just enough on defense and win a close one against a consistent run-first Falcons squad. Grab the points in this matchup. (Buy the hook if possible and lay the added juice).

The Play: Washington State +3 (-120) (Buy the hook)

Trends:

The under is 4-1 in Air Force’s last 5 games overall

The over is 4-1 in Washington State’s last 5 games overall

Air Force is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games overall

Washington State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games overall

Air Force is 4-5 SU in their last nine bowl appearances

Washington State is 2-3 SU in their five bowl games under Mike Leach

CFB Season Record: 16-18