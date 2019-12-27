Courtest of Edward Aschoff's Twitter Feed

Just days after ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff's death on his 34th birthday, Aschoff's fiancée, Katy Berteau, shared a touching thread on his Twitter page.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has expressed their sympathies, condolences, and prayers for me and his family and friends," Berteau wrote on Aschoff's Twitter feed Thursday.

Berteau posted a dozen photos on Aschoff's Twitter page, showing images of Aschoff with friends, images of Aschoff working and images of the two together, among others.

Berteau and Aschoff were set to be married in New Orleans in April.

She also clarified that the cause of Aschoff's death in her tweets.

"Edward was admitted to the hospital a week after our first visit to the ER, where he was diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia," Berteau wrote. "After failed antibiotic treatment, with worsening of symptoms, we took him back to the ER and he was immediately admitted.

"After many tests -- bone marrow and lung biopsies -- treatment was started for a presumed diagnosis of HLH [hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis], an unregulated, over-activation of the immune system that causes it to attack itself and other healthy tissues. Within 3 days of being moved into the ICU, he passed."

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. Through his time covering college football, Aschoff had gotten to know many people across the sport, bonding with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and a number of Tigers, among others.

A native of Oxford, Mississippi, and a 2008 graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff previously covered recruiting and Florida football for The Gainesville Sun.

Berteau added that a small memorial will be held in Oxford, Mississippi, and a main service will be held in Atlanta.