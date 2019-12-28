Instagram

Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, died in a plane crash in Lafayette, La., on Saturday, the Associated Press confirmed.

McCord, 31, worked for Cox Sports Television, ESPN3, WDSU New Orleans and more.

A small eight-passenger plane crashed into a U.S. Post Office parking lot in Lafayette on Saturday morning, killing five people and injuring at least two, officials told NBC News. The plane, which was headed to Atlanta, was carrying six people when it took off from Lafayette Regional Airport.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan confirmed to NBC News that the plane struck a car when it crashed. The driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said the cause of the crash was still unknown as of early Saturday afternoon, according to NBC News.

An LSU spokesperson told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger that Ensminger will coach in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron told ESPN's Holly Rowe that "Our thoughts and prayers out to him. Steve and his wife, his family are so distraught. Steve is a man. He knows how to handle things."

LSU will face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Ensminger is in his second full season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Tigers. He joined LSU's coaching staff in 2010 and played quarterback for the university from 1976-79.