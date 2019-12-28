Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has put together an impressive season while leading the Buckeyes to a 13–0 record in 2019.

Fields has thrown for 2,953 yards with 40 touchdowns and one interception.

Both Fields and Lawrence are currently sophomores and must complete one more collegiate season before being eligible for the 2021 NFL draft.

Some have speculated Fields could challenge Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a shot at the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft. After Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship last year as a true freshman, he rose to the top of draft projections.

Fields played at Georgia as a freshman before transferring to Ohio State this year. He started the season on a high note and never looked back. During the Buckeyes' season opener against Florida Atlantic, Fields finished with a record five touchdowns—the most by any player during their Ohio State debut. In Week 4, he totaled six touchdowns in the second quarter of Ohio State's 76–5 win over Miami (OH). Fields sprained his MCL late in the season against Penn State but played with a brace on his knee to beat Michigan and then Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.