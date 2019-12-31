High tensions appeared to spill onto the field pregame before Kentucky took on Virginia Tech in Tuesday's Belk Bowl as ESPN's cameras appeared to show UK quarterback Lynn Bowden punching Virginia Tech defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford.

Dick Gabriel, the sideline reporter for the UK Radio Network, also reported a punch had been thrown toward Bowden.

No penalty or team discipline was assessed following the pregame incident.

The incident comes just days after Bowden refused to discuss his opponent on multiple occasions during a Belk Bowl media event on Monday.

“I ain’t talking about them, I ain’t talking about them," he said.

Those comments seemingly stem from another incident from last Friday, when a video posted on social media appeared to show a small group of Virginia Tech players yelling obscenities at Kentucky players including Bowden, at a visit to a NASCAR facility.

The incident at the track, however, was not indicative of how the Hokies have spoken publicly about Bowden leading up to Tuesday's game. Head coach Justin Fuente praised Bowden on Monday, noting specifically, Bowden's successful position change midway through the season.

“I don’t think he’s got the credit he deserves on a national level for making the switch,” Fuente said. “He’s doing it more than running it up the middle. He’s running the show on offense. He strikes me as an intense competitor. I don’t know the young man personally, but watching his film. He’s been fantastic.”

Bowden took over as starting quarterback in Week 7 after Kentucky suffered multiple injuries at the position. He was named to SI's All-America First Team at All-Purpose earlier this month.

Following Tuesday's pregame incident, Bowden was escorted back onto the field for warmups by UK coach Mark Stoops and one police officer.

When the game finally kicked off, Bowden ran for a touchdown on the Wildcats' first series of the game. As The Athletic's Chris Vannini noted, as he crossed the goal line, Bowden pointed at a Virginia Tech player.

The Hokies led 10-7 at the start of the second quarter.