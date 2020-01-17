Hannah Foslien/AP/Shutterstock

Michigan and Iowa both got off to strong starts this season, but have encountered some growing pains in the early portion of Big Ten play. When the Wolverines and Hawkeyes meet on Friday, both squads will have a chance to put some of their recent woes behind them and get a key win for their tournament resumes.

How to Watch

When: Friday, Jan. 17

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

No. 19 Michigan (11-5, 2-3) suffered a loss in its last game, dropping a 75-67 decision to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road. Zavier Simpson led the Wolverines in scoring with 19 points, but Michigan was overmatched by a Golden Gophers team that shot nearly 55% from the field. Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu led all scorers with 30 points. The Wolverines will need to defend another big man in Iowa’s Luka Garza to avoid another loss. Michigan still has yet to win a true road game in the 2019-20 season.

Iowa (12-5, 3-3) started the conference season at 1-3, but has rebounded with two straight wins against Big Ten opponents. The most recent of those wins was a 75-62 road win over the Northwestern Wildcats. Iowa held the Wildcats to 36% shooting and 29% shooting from three-point range. Garza led all scorers with 27 points for the Hawkeyes. With a chance to score a home win over a ranked opponent and to get over .500 in conference play, this could be a season-defining contest for Iowa.