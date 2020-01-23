Butch Dill/AP/Shutterstock

Jalen Hurts and Nick Saban ran into each other at Senior Bowl practice this week, and it made Alabama fans everywhere swoon.

Hurts played for Saban for three seasons at Alabama before he transferred to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility. He started for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and 2017 before losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa in 2018. Hurts went on to have an incredible senior campaign with the Sooners and put up career highs in passing yards and touchdowns.

Despite his decision to leave Alabama, there is clearly no love lost between Hurts and Saban. The coach and his former player shared a handshake and a hug in front of the cameras at Wednesday's practice in Mobile, Ala.

Saban also asked Hurts to pose for a photo with the Alabama players after Wednesday's practice.

If that isn't touching enough, Saban told reporters that he still thinks of Hurts as a member of Alabama's program.

"It's really good for the players to have the opportunity to showcase their talent," Saban said of the Senior Bowl, per 247 Sports. "Any player from any place, but it's especially good to see our players be able to do it–and Jalen, who I still consider one of our players–in front of a lot of people that represent NFL teams who are going to make the decisions about their future."

It's nice to see the strong bond between Hurts and his Alabama family.

The Senior Bowl will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. It will air on the NFL Network.