Freshman forward Kahlil Whitney announced he is leaving the Wildcats' program.

"At this time, after several conversations with my family and coaching staff, I regret to announce that I will be leaving the University of Kentucky," he said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.

"Like so many others, playing at UK had always been a dream of mine. I truly believed Coach [John] Calipari and his program, was the best fit to assist in preparing me for that next step in my basketball career. Unfortunately, my team at Kentucky has not gone as I had hoped, and I, therefore, need to make a difficult decision quickly to put myself back in to the best position possible as I continue to develop and work towards my ultimate goal."

Whitney started the Wildcats' first seven games this season but has seen his playing time diminish since. In Kentucky's last two contests, he played only four minutes total. Whitney leaves the program averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds on 37.1% shooting per game.

He was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and ranked No. 11 in the 2019 class. ESPN reports that if Whitney transfers to another school, either Georgetown or Illinois, which was in his top four picks before deciding on Kentucky, could be among his options.