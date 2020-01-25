Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina coach Roy Williams passed mentor Dean Smith for fourth-most Division I career wins among men's basketball coaches on Saturday afternoon.

The Tar Heels beat Miami 94–71 to give Williams his 880th win to move into sole possession of the milestone.

Earlier this season, Williams tied Smith for fourth all-time after UNC beat Yale 70–67 on Dec. 30. However, the Tar Heels went on to suffer a five-game losing streak to open 2020 and delayed Williams from moving up the career wins list.

Duke coach Mike Krzyewski sits atop the list with 1,148 wins, while Syracuse's Jim Boeheim is second with 1,059. Legendary retired Indiana coach Bob Knight comes in third with 899 wins. Smith now sits in fifth behind Williams on the all-time wins list with 879.

Williams has coached the Tar Heels since the 2003–04 season and previously worked as an assistant at UNC for 10 seasons from 1978–88.

He has a 462–143 record with North Carolina, preceded by a 418–101 mark with Kansas.

The Tar Heels are now 9–10, 2–6 ACC in 2019–20. They are in danger of missing their first NCAA Tournament since 2009–10. North Carolina has finished under .500 in the ACC just once in 16 seasons with Williams.

After Saturday's game, UNC football coach Mack Brown congratulated Williams on Twitter on reaching the feat.