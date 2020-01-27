Sources: LSU Expected to Hire Bo Pelini as Next Defensive Coordinator

LSU is expected to hire Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini as its next defensive coordinator, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Pelini will reportedly receive a multiyear deal that will pay him around $2 million per year, reports Dellenger.

The Tigers started their search for a new defensive coordinator this month after Dave Aranda left to become Baylor's head coach.

Pelini previously served as LSU's defensive coordinator from 2005-07 under head coach Les Miles. During his final season with the team, the Tigers won the BCS national championship over Ohio State.

Pelini left LSU to become the head coach of Nebraska, where he compiled a 66–27 record over seven seasons. The Cornhuskers had six straight bowl appearances and reached the Big Ten championship game in 2012 under him. After Pelini was fired from Nebraska in 2014, Youngstown State hired him as its head coach.

Over the past five seasons, he's guided Youngstown State to a 33–28 record.

Pelini has also worked as an assistant coach in the NFL with the 49ers, Patriots and Packers.