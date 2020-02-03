Louisville Returns to Top Five in College Basketball AP Poll
This week's men's college basketball AP Top 25 saw the top four remain the same, headed by Baylor (No. 1), Gonzaga (No. 2), Kansas (No. 3) and San Diego State (No. 4). The Aztecs remain undefeated on the season at 23-0.
Louisville moved into the top five after Florida State's loss to Virginia, while Duke moved up to spots to No. 7 and Maryland jumped six spots to No. 9 after beating Iowa and benefitting from upsets elsewhere. Auburn also had a significant jump, moving up to No. 11 from No. 17 after a weekend win over Kentucky.
Rutgers dropped from the poll after losing to Michigan on Madison Square Garden on Saturday, while Wichita State fell out after a loss to Tulsa. Creighton (No. 21) and Arizona (No. 23) both entered the Top 25 this week.
The full Week 14 AP poll rankings are below:
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Villanova
11. Auburn
12. Seton Hall
13. West Virginia
14. Oregon
15. Kentucky
16. Michigan State
17. Iowa
18. LSU
19. Butler
20. Illinois
21. Creighton
22. Penn State
23. Arizona
24. Colorado
25. Houston
Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1