Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

This week's men's college basketball AP Top 25 saw the top four remain the same, headed by Baylor (No. 1), Gonzaga (No. 2), Kansas (No. 3) and San Diego State (No. 4). The Aztecs remain undefeated on the season at 23-0.

Louisville moved into the top five after Florida State's loss to Virginia, while Duke moved up to spots to No. 7 and Maryland jumped six spots to No. 9 after beating Iowa and benefitting from upsets elsewhere. Auburn also had a significant jump, moving up to No. 11 from No. 17 after a weekend win over Kentucky.

Rutgers dropped from the poll after losing to Michigan on Madison Square Garden on Saturday, while Wichita State fell out after a loss to Tulsa. Creighton (No. 21) and Arizona (No. 23) both entered the Top 25 this week.

The full Week 14 AP poll rankings are below:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Louisville

6. Dayton

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Maryland

10. Villanova

11. Auburn

12. Seton Hall

13. West Virginia

14. Oregon

15. Kentucky

16. Michigan State

17. Iowa

18. LSU

19. Butler

20. Illinois

21. Creighton

22. Penn State

23. Arizona

24. Colorado

25. Houston

Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1