Auburn rising junior running back JaTarvious Boobee Whitlow has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Whitlow led the Tigers in rushing yards in 2018 and 2019. He is coming off a season in which he carried the ball 156 times for 763 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He missed some time due to a knee injury that he sustained in a game against Florida, where he posted 18 carries for 81 yards.

D.J. Williams is now expected to be Auburn's top rushing option. As a freshman, he recorded 84 carries for 400 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Head coach Gus Malzahn could also turn to junior Shaun Shivers and redshirt freshman Mark Antony-Richards. The Tigers will also add a five-star recruit in Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby.