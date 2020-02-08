Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Continuing to fight for the top spot in the SEC standings, Kentucky (17-5, 7-2) will square off against Tennessee (13-9, 5-4) on the road in Knoxville. This will be the first time the two schools will meet this season before playing again on March 3.

How to Watch Kentucky vs Tennessee:

When: Saturday, Feb. 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Wildcats picked up an 80-72 win on Tuesday against Mississippi State. EJ Montgomery had a breakout game with 12 points and eight rebounds. It marked only his second double-digit scoring game since Dec. 8, and his eight rebounds were the most he'd grabbed since getting 10 against Utah on Dec. 18. The team was still led by forward Nick Richards, who had a double-double, scoring 27 points and collecting 11 rebounds.

The Volunteers squeaked out a win against Alabama on Tuesday, winning 69-68 thanks to a second half resurgence. Tennessee outscored Alabama by nine points in the second half and had a balanced attack with a 1-2 punch from John Fulkerson and Jordan Bowden, who combined to score 42 points. Yves Pons also had a great game, scoring 14 points and collecting 14 rebounds. Before the win, Tennessee was on a three-game losing streak in the SEC.