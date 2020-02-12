Jp Waldron/CSM/Shutterstock

Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were charged with rape and kidnapping Tuesday by the Franklin County Municipal Court.

Warrants have been issued for their arrests. Both were charged with rape by threat of force and kidnapping for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity. The charges are first-degree felonies.

"We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” an Ohio State spokesperson told Eleven Warriors in a statement. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Eleven Warriors was the first to report the news.

According to the criminal complain obtained by Eleven Warriors, Riep and Wint "forced vaginal intercourse" during an alleged incident on Feb. 4. The complaint adds both men held down the victim against her will "with the purpose to engage in sexual activity," Eleven Warriors reports.

According to Eleven Warriors, the affidavit also states that Riep filmed the victim and told her to provide her name and say that the encounter was consensual before she was driven home.

The two players have spent the past three years with Ohio State, appearing mostly in reserve roles in the defensive backfield and on special teams. Riep is a junior from Cincinnati. Wint is a junior from Brooklyn, New York.