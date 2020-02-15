Sabrina Ionescu continues to add milestones to her incredible career at Oregon.

The senior guard had 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in No. 3 Oregon's 80–66 win over No. 7 UCLA Friday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Pac-12 Conference.

Ionescu's third assist of the night landed her in the record books once again. She joined former Gonzaga standout Courtney Vandersloot as the only players in NCAA men's or women's basketball history to have 2,000-plus points and 1,000-plus assists.

The triple-double machine has 973 career rebounds and only needs 27 more to become the first player in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. The Ducks have five games remaining in Pac-12 conference play, and Ionescu is currently averaging 8.7 rebounds per game

The Associated Press contributed to this report.