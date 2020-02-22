Prentice C James/CSM/Shutterstock

Navy offensive guard David Forney died late Thursday night after being found unresponsive in his dorm, the U.S. Naval Academy confirmed Saturday morning.

According to ESPN, the 22-year-old senior was found by a fellow Midshipman in Bancroft Hall. Forney was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Naval Academy did not announce a cause of death.

"Words cannot express our pain and sorrow," Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo said in a statement. "First and foremost, our deepest condolences to the Forney family. The Navy Football Brotherhood is not a team, we are a family. We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers. We all loved—and will always love—David. We pray for strength during this most difficult time."

Forney played in 39 consecutive games during his final three seasons with the Midshipmen, and he started all 13 games at left guard in 2019. During his senior season, Navy beat Army to end its rival's three-year winning streak before going on to defeat Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

Forney, a native of Walkersville, Md. and a political science major, was set to graduate on May 22. He had been assigned to commission as a cryptologic warfare officer.