UConn head coach Dan Hurley received a subpoena to testify in Kevin Ollie's arbitration hearing, according to the Hartford Courant's Alex Putterman.

Ollie, the Huskies' head coach from 2012–18, is looking to receive over $10 million he claims he's owed after getting fired in March 2018. UConn is withholding the money after firing Ollie for "just cause," amid a string of NCAA violations.

“The timing of [Hurley’s] hiring is obviously relevant to when the decision was made to fire Kevin Ollie,” Ollie's lawyer Jacques Parenteau wrote in an email to Putterman.

UConn disputed Ollie's claim, noting, "Coach Hurley was hired after Ollie was terminated and had nothing to do with Ollie’s separation from the program."

Hurley was hired in March 2018, two weeks after Ollie was fired. The former Rhode Island head coach is just 30–29 in two seasons with the Huskies. Ollie's 127 wins at UConn are the fourth-most in program history, and Ollie is one of two coaches to win a national championship at UConn.