Social media is falling crazy in love with UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis after her amazing Beyoncé-themed floor routine last Sunday.

The junior first caught everyone's attention last year when she spelled "Nia" in the air during one of her routines. This year, she channeled Queen Bey on her 21st birthday to deliver against Utah. Dennis packed her routine with plenty of style and several Beyoncé hits before finishing it by placing a crown on her head.

Dennis was one of three Bruins who received floor scores of 9.975, with seniors Gracie Hammer and Kyla Ross earning the other two. Senior Grace Glenn also made NCAA history by recording the first perfect 10 from the leadoff spot on the beam.

Despite the Bruins' stunning night, they fell to Utah by 0.05 points.