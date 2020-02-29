It's an SEC showdown as No. 15 Auburn heads to Rupp Arena to take on No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday. A sellout crowd will witness the rematch between these two teams. The Tigers won 75–66 at home Feb. 1 and currently sit two games behind the Wildcats in the conference standings with the SEC tournament right around the corner. Regardless of how this one plays out, both teams should be top-five seeds in the NCAA Tournament next month.

How to Watch Auburn vs Kentucky:

When: Saturday, Feb. 29

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Auburn defeated Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky in last year's NCAA tournament before falling to Virginia 63–62 in the Final Four. Bruce Pearl's team has picked up where it left off last season and is 24–4 this season. In the team's first meeting with Kentucky, guard Samir Daughty scored 23 points and picked up five rebounds, while center Austin Wiley had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers are looking for their third consecutive win on Saturday after defeating Tennessee 73–66 and Ole Miss 67–58. Wiley led the team with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Small forward Isaac Okoro is back from injury and should play a crucial role both offensively and defensively. The 6'6" freshman is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Kentucky remembers the last time it faced Auburn. Good news for the Wildcats is that they have defended their home court well this season. Their record of 15–1 at Rupp Arena will be tested when the Tigers claw their way into town. Coach John Calipari's squad sits at 23–5 and are winners of seven in a row, including a 69–60 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday. Guards Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey scored 22 and 23 points respectively in the first game against Auburn this season. Maxey is also a projected first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is a combo guard who has an impressive shot. Quickley is coming off of a 30-point, five-rebound performance against A&M.