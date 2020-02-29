Clayton Fleetwood, a 19-year-old LSU student, was arrested Thursday and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a movable, per local police. Fleetwood allegedly broke into the football stadium on two different nights—Jan. 21 and Feb. 8.—and drove a parked Kawasaki MULE ATV on the field.

According to LSU officials, the joyrides caused $8,000 of damages, per The Advocate.

"On both occasions, [Fleetwood] can be seen on video surveillance within the fully fenced/enclosed area under the bleachers of Tiger Stadium," police said in the arrest report.

"It should be noted the field was under construction and without grass, and just had a new drainage system installed. [Fleetwood's] use of the ATV on the field area caused enough ruts/damage to require the precision grading to be repeated."

Police additionally arrested Thomas English, 18, on the burglary and movable charges, as well as Cathrine Nowery, 20, on the trespassing and movable charges.

The 2019 national championship-winning Tigers begins its spring football program on March 7, with a scrimmage at Tiger Stadium scheduled for April 18.

Fleetwood was released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $10,000 bond.