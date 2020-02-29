With just a few games left in Big Ten play before the conference tournament and ultimately the NCAA tournament, now is the time that Penn State (21-7, 11-6) and Iowa (19-9, 10-7) need to make statements. They’ll have that opportunity on Saturday. The teams last played on Jan. 4, with Penn State clawing its way to a 89-86 victory.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Feb. 29

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Before the Big Ten tournament, two of Penn State’s three regular season games will be against ranked opponents. Facing No. 18 Iowa, it’s up to No. 16 Penn State to succeed on the road when it counts most. The Nittany Lions have hit a bit of a rut, losing their last two games before Wednesday’s close 65-64 win over Rutgers. Lamar Stevens has been the team’s MVP this season, averaging 17.6 points per game. However, he had an off night, scoring just nine points. He was picked up by teammates Myles Dread and Izaiah Brockington, who both scored in double digits.

Iowa is coming off a 78-70 loss to Michigan State on Tuesday. However, this time around, the Hawkeyes will be playing at the Carver Hawkeye Arena where they are an astounding 13-1 this season. If Iowa is to win this game, it’ll mainly be about the play of center Luka Garza, who is averaging 23.6 PPG and could well be a National Player of the Year candidate. He’s a matchup nightmare for any team due to his size and unselfishness. If teams choose to double team him, he finds the open man. Against the Spartans, he tallied 20 points and nine rebounds.