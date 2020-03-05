The Big Ten men's basketball tournament will get underway on March 11 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All 14 conference schools will participate in the tournament, which runs March 11-15.

First-round games will be played between the No. 12 and No. 13 seeds, and the No. 11 and No. 14 seeds. The No. 5-No. 10 seeds will begin playing in the second round on March 12. The four highest-seeded teams will earn first- and second-round byes and begin play in the quarterfinal round on March 13.

The semifinals will take place on March 14, and the championship game will be held on March 15–the same day as Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament. The teams that claim the championship in all 32 league tournaments will earn an automatic bid to March Madness.

Check out the full schedule for the Big Ten tournament below:

First Round-Wednesday, March 11:

Game 1 (6 p.m. ET): No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed

Game 2 (25 min. after): No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed

Second Round-Thursday, March 12:

Game 3 (Noon ET): No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed

Game 4 (25 min. after): No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 (6:30 p.m. ET): No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed

Game 6 (25 min. after): No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner

Quarterfinals-Friday, March 13:

Game 7 (Noon ET): No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8 (25 min. after): No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9 (6:30 p.m. ET): No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10 (25 min. after): No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner

Semifinals-Saturday, March 14:

Game 11 (1 p.m. ET): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Game 12 (25 min. after): Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Championship-Sunday, March 15:

Game 13 (3:30 p.m. ET): Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner