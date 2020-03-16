Brown University Athletics

Brown has named Heather Marini as its new quarterbacks coach, making her the first female position coach in Division I football history.

The program announced Marini's promotion Monday afternoon. She first joined the Bears in 2019 as their offensive quality control assistant coach.

"Heather has earned the coaching position," said Brown head coach James Perry in a statement. "In one season with our program, Heather has done a great job for us. She has proven through her efforts in the office every day with us in an off-the-field role that she's ready to run the quarterback room."

Marini previously worked with the New York Jets as a summer scouting specialist and served for three years as the head coach of the Monash Warriors Gridiron Club, a football team based in Melbourne. The Australia native also played competitively for Gridiron Victoria Women's Tackle Football.

As the new quarterbacks coach, Marini will work with an offensive unit led by senior EJ Perry. The first-team All-Ivy selection set a league record for total offense in 2019 and was a finalist for the Bushnell Cup as the Ivy League Player of the Year. Perry threw for 2,948 yards and 22 touchdowns and added 730 rushing yards.

The Bears went 2–8 last season under first-year head coach Perry.