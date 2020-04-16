Jacob Toppin, Younger Brother of Obi, Transferring to Kentucky

Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of national player of the year Obi Toppin, has announced his decision to transfer to Kentucky.

Toppin chose Kentucky over other final schools Oregon and Iowa State.

Toppin played his freshman season at Rhode Island. He appeared in 30 games with three starts, averaging 18.5 minutes per game. He averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds on 42.6% shooting from the field, as the Rams finished in third place in the Atlantic 10.

Toppin, listed at 6'7" and 185 pounds, isn't as big as his older brother, though he shares Obi's ability to pull off in-game highlight dunks. It's unclear whether the NCAA will pass a proposed one-time transfer rule, which would allow players to transfer once to any school and be immediately eligible. If that rule is not approved, Toppin would have to sit out the 2020-21 season.