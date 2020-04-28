Michael Jordan had elite NFL wide receiver speed, at least he did according to UNC head coach Roy Williams.

On a recent appearance on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd, Williams, who was an assistant at North Carolina during Jordan's tenure in Raleigh, said Jordan ran a 4.38 40-yard dash during a team practice in 1982.

Williams said three Tar Heels coaches were tracking Jordan's time with stopwatches with one recording a 4.39-second sprint and two clocking Jordan at 4.38 seconds.

"Too fast for you, huh?" Jordan responded, per Williams.

The future Bulls star said he then ran it a second time, clocking in below 4.4 seconds.

As a point of comparison, only four players at this year's NFL Scouting Combine finished with a 40-yard dash faster than 4.38. At 6-foot-6, Jordan's alleged 4.38 time is somewhat comparable to that of 6-foot-5 wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who ran a 4.35 40-yard at the 2007 combine.

In his three seasons at UNC, Jordan was a two-time consensus All-American and won both the Naismith Award, Wooden Award and 1983-84 AP Player of the Year.