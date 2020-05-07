Oregon Gov. Kate Brown released a plan on Thursday for slowly reopening the state, which includes holding no sporting events with large crowds in the near future.

Brown's plan includes three phases for restarting public life and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. The plan includes not holding large group activities like concerts and sporting events through at least September.

Counties can start reopening under Phase One as early as May 15 if they see declining levels of COVID-19 hospital admissions over a 14-day period and minimum levels of testing and contact tracing capacity. Restaurants and bars can open if customers stay six feet apart and gyms must set a maximum limit of people and require physical distancing. Local gatherings cannot exceed 25 people.

The specifics of Phase Two are still being worked out and will be decided based on data collected in Phase One. The goal of Phase Two is to further expand gathering sizes.

In Phase Three, concerts, festivals and sporting events with fans will not be possible until a reliable treatment or prevention is available. Brown wants all large gatherings "canceled or significantly modified" through at least September.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon's health officer and epidemiologist, said at Thursday's press conference that state officials are looking at what kinds of high school or college sporting events could be played this fall. Sidelinger said sports that allow for social distancing like golf or tennis would likely resume first. It remains unknown when contact sports like football or basketball will return.

"So I think as we approach football season, we can see how the disease is behaving in our community, what kind of steps could be taken around the team themselves and the coaches and others around the team to see if they can safely start," Sidelinger said, per The Oregonian. "If or when those activities resume, they would likely resume without the fans in the stands, but hopefully the fans watching them from a screen in the safety of their own home."

Oregon is set to start its football season on Sept. 5 against North Dakota State, and Oregon State's home opener is scheduled for Sept. 12 vs. Colorado State.

Many sports leagues around the U.S. have yet to figure out how and when to safely resume play amid the coronavirus pandemic. It has been an ongoing concern among college football if the season will be held without fans in attendance or if the season will start on time.

On Wednesday, Penn State football coach James Franklin said he doesn't foresee every college football team beginning their seasons concurrently. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger reported in April that college football industry executives are "already creating contingency plans for a nuclear fall of no football."