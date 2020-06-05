Texas State head coach Danny Kaspar previously directed numerous racist remarks toward his players, according to former Bobcats point guard Jaylen Shead.

Kaspar told Black players to "chase that chicken," per Shead, and said those who didn't exceed a certain GPA threshold would "be working at a Popeyes Chicken." Kasper also apparently said his players would run faster at a practice if a "brown man with a [turban] and an AK-47" entered the gym."

Shead played one season at Texas State in 2018-19. He averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 assists per game. He transferred to Washington State for his senior season, a decision he says was spurred by Kaspar's comments.

Former Texas State forward Alex Peacock backed up Shead's allegations on Friday, noting players "feared they would lose their scholarships or reputations if they expressed their concerns," per ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf.

"The first time I heard [Kaspar] tell somebody to 'chase that bucket of chicken,' I'm like, 'Hold on,'" Peacock said. "Being a player, it's hard to come out when you're in it, when you're playing, because you don't know what the ramifications will be."

Shead said he was encouraged to reveal Kaspar's behavior due to the "current climate throughout the country," following the killing of George Floyd, per ESPN. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Floyd can be heard on video saying "I can't breathe," numerous times before his tragic death.

Chauvin has been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Former Minnesota PD officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder for their role in Floyd's death.

"I just feel like with everything going on, we are looking for leaders," Shead told ESPN. "Not just black leaders, but leaders of all colors in positions of power. Especially in the basketball community. A lot of our life in college is dependent on a coach and how they guide us. I just want there to be better guidance from coaches."

Kaspar joined Texas State in 2013 after 13 years at Stephen F. Austin. The Bobcats have not made the NCAA tournament in Kaspar's seven years with the program.