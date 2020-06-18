Two of college football's premier programs will square off in back-to-back seasons in 2027 and 2028 as Alabama and Ohio State hold a home-and-home series.

The Buckeyes will host the first game of the series at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017. They will head down to Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide for the second straight year on Sept. 9, 2028.

"The addition of Ohio State to our future non-conference schedule shows the commitment our program and administration has to creating the best possible games for our players and fans," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "I have coached a lot of years in the SEC and Big 10 and Bryant-Denny Stadium and Ohio Stadium are two of the very best environments in college football. Non-conference series like Alabama-Ohio State are so important to the health of college football, and we are very pleased that we could get this series completed."

Alabama and Ohio State have previously played four times. The Crimson Tide hold a 3–1 record in the head-to-head matchups. The Buckeyes won the most recent matchup with a 42-35 win in the 2015 College Football Playoff semifinal. Ohio State then beat Oregon 42–20 in the National Championship.

The Crimson Tide have won five national titles under Nick Saban. Ohio State won the inaugural College Football Playoff under Urban Meyer, but it lost in the CFP semifinal vs. Clemson last year in Ryan Day's first season as head coach.