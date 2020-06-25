ACC Commissioner John Swofford to Retire in 2021

ACC commissioner John Swofford will retire following the 2020-21 athletic year, the conference confirmed on Thursday.

Swofford, 71, is the longest-tenured commissioner in ACC history. He took over as commissioner in 1997, expanding the ACC from nine teams to 15 teams in his tenure.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” Swofford said in a statement. “Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor. There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure."



Swofford was a quarterback at North Carolina in 1969 and 1970. He was named the athletic director at North Carolina prior to taking over as ACC commissioner.