Former Ole Miss basketball player Blake Hinson, who entered the NCAA's transfer portal last week, said that there were factors beyond basketball that led to his transfer decision.

“To make a general statement, it was time to go and leave Ole Miss,” Hinson told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I’m proud not to represent that flag anymore and to not be associated with anything representing the Confederacy.”

The flag in question refers to the state flag of Mississippi, which prominently displays elements of the Confederate flag in its own ensign. Last week, the SEC said that until the emblem is removed the conference would not hold championship events in Mississippi.

The NCAA echoed the conference's sentiment one day later and said that it would prevent any NCAA championship event from being played in states where the symbol has a prominent presence.

On Saturday, Mississippi state legislature—both the House and Senate—passed a resolution that will begin the process to change the state's flag. The resolution suspends the rules so that lawmakers can consider a bill that would change or remove the flag. A new bill is expected to be raised on Sunday afternoon, when both the House and Senate return to session.

Hinson, a 6'7'' forward who is transferring to Iowa State, started 58 of 60 games at Ole Miss. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 2019-20.