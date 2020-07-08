University of Toledo defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Toledo, according to WTOL 11.

"The University and all of Rocket Nation mourn the death of junior football player Jahneil Douglas, who was shot in an incident in Toledo last night," Toledo athletics said in a tweet.

"We were all shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahneil Douglas," Toledo AD Mike O'Brien said in a statement. "This is a devastating loss for our football team and our University, and a very sad day for all of us in Rocket Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to Jahneil's family and friends."

According to local reports, the initial call for the shooting came after 11 p.m..

Per WTOL, detectives on the scene said there was initial fight that started outside the restaurant between two people and that gunfire erupted.

Douglas was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Toledo police said that gun casings were found scattered in a parking lot.

There is no news regarding any arrests.

Douglas, an upcoming junior, appeared in seven games for the Rockets last season, recording one tackle. He was a high school first-team AP All-Ohio honoree in 2016.