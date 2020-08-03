TCU Players Say They Met With Coach Gary Patterson After He Used Racial Slur

A group of TCU players said they met with coach Gary Patterson on Monday to discuss an incident where he used a racial slur during a conversation with linebacker Dylan Jordan.

Jordan, a redshirt freshman, released a statement on Twitter on Monday afternoon detailing a conversation he had with Patterson at practice on Sunday. According to Jordan, Patterson first called him out about an Instagram post and later said, "you've been saying n---as in the meeting room."

When Jordan arrived Monday morning for practice, he said some of his teammates asked him about the conversation and some decided to not practice. After Patterson came to address them in the locker room, Jordan said the coach told them, "I wasn't calling him a n----r."

"This behavior is not okay now or ever and there needs to be repercussions to these actions," Jordan wrote.

Warning: This post contains sensitive language.

Several TCU players came to Patterson's defense after Jordan tweeted about the situation. While they confirmed Patterson used the racial slur, they said he did not direct it to a particular person. Some of Jordan's teammates also rebuked him over his handling of the situation.

Tight end Artayvious Lynn added that the players decided not to practice Monday "to think of ways to move forward" and called Patterson's use of the word "unacceptable."

Patterson is entering his 20th season at TCU, where he has amassed a 172–70 career record with the program.

Jordan, a native of Pittsburgh, Kans., joined the Horned Frogs in 2019. The three-star recruit played in two games against SMU and Kansas to preserve his redshirt season.