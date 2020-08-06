The 2020 college football season hasn't started yet, but the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan is already heating up.

During the weekly Big Ten coaches conference call on Monday, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh reportedly interrupted Ohio State's Ryan Day and accused the Buckeyes of violating rules for on-field instruction. Harbaugh mentioned assistant Al Washington by name and referenced a reported picture that showed the coach working with linebackers, according to Bucknuts.com.

Under NCAA rules, schools couldn't hold on-field instruction and drills until Friday.

Day reportedly responded to Harbaugh by asking, "How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?"

After the call, Day told his players at a team meeting that Michigan should hope for a mercy rule because the Buckeyes are "going to hang 100 on [them]," according to Bucknuts.

ESPN confirmed Day's comments to his players.

When asked about the reported exchange with Harbaugh and his remarks to his team during a media call on Thursday, Day declined to respond.

"I appreciate the question, but I'd rather not answer that right now," he said, per ESPN and Bucknuts.

Last season, Day led the Buckeyes to a 13–1 record in his first full year as head coach, including a 56–27 victory over the Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh is 0–5 against Ohio State during his five seasons at the helm in Michigan.

The rivals will go head-to-head on Oct. 24 at Ohio Stadium under the Big Ten's 10-game, conference-only schedule for the upcoming season.